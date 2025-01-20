Full video of the woman who vandalized Ethiopian Airlines offices at Bruce House, Nairobi CBD after being allegedly defrauded by the company.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - A woman stormed Ethiopian Airlines offices at Bruce House in Nairobi Central Business District on Monday and caused destruction, claiming that she had been defrauded.

In the video, the infuriated woman is seen ranting as she vandalizes the office using a baton that she snatched from a security guard.

“Nobody gives me free money. I want my money,” she lamented and demanded that the company refund her money.

She was reportedly duped by the company twice after buying air tickets.

The staff has been taking her in circles, prompting her to take the matter into her own hands.

Members of the public watched from a distance as the woman vandalized the offices, with some cheering her on.

Watch the video.

