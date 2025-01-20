Reactions as KHALIF KAIRO is pictured with JALANG’O and suspected ‘Wash Wash gang’ after his release - What’s cooking?





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo was pictured hanging out with Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o and other men believed to be involved in wash wash.

They had paid Kairo a visit after he was released on cash bail for defrauding a client.

The photo has caused a storm on X, with most people linking Kairo to wash wash.

Others suspected that the wash wash gang wanted to use Kairo’s troubled company to do money laundering.

“They probably won't tell you where the money is from, they'll just invest large sums. Then when sleuths come calling jamaa watakuruka kama kinyesi, “an X user cautioned Kairo.

See reactions.

























