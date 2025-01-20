An upcoming Kenyan producer breaks down after thugs broke into his studio and almost swept it clean amid rising cases of burglary (VIDEO).


Monday, January 20, 2025 - An upcoming Kenyan producer is counting losses after thugs broke into his recording studio and almost swept it clean.

They stole computers, microphone, sound card, and hard disk, where he had stored clients’ projects.

He broke down as he recorded a video inside his studio which was broken into over the weekend.

“Nitaanzia wapi sasa,” he lamented amid tears.

The video comes at a time when burglary cases are on the rise due to tough economic times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments