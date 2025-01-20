Kenyan-born White House photographer, POLLY IRUNGU, exits as DONALD TRUMP is sworn in as 47th POTUS (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 20, 2025 - Polly Irungu, a Kenyan-born photographer and journalist, has announced her exit from the White House after nearly three years as Vice President Kamala Harris's official photo editor.

Taking to social media, Irungu, who was born in Nairobi and moved to United States at the age of four, growing up in Kansas and Oregon, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work at such a prestigious institution.

‘Time flies! Today is my last day at the White House serving as the Official Photo Editor for Vice President Kamala Harris and as an Official White House Photographer.’

Irungu’s passion for photography began in her youth, saving for her first camera while working at McDonald’s.

Her impactful storytelling earned her the 2024 Eric Allen Outstanding Young Alumni Award from the University of Oregon.

Her departure coincides with Donald Trump being sworn in as the United States’ 47th President.

