Rapper STORMZY banned from driving for nine months

Friday, January 03, 2025 - A London judge has banned British grime star Stormzy from driving for nine months after he was caught using a mobile phone behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce in west London.
District Judge Andrew Sweet imposed the ban on the
31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Owuo Junior, during a
hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Stormzy had pleaded guilty
via letter to the offence, which occurred in West Kensington on March 7 last
year.
In addition to the driving ban, the judge fined him £2,010
($2,498) after six penalty points were added to his licence. Stormzy already
had six points from a previous speeding offence, bringing his total to 12
points, which under UK law results in an automatic disqualification.
Sweet criticised Stormzy’s actions, calling them “dangerous
and irresponsible,” and noted that the rapper’s driving record was “not good.”
Peter Csemiczky, Stormzy’s lawyer, told the court that his client accepted
responsibility for his actions and apologised.
Stormzy is a prominent figure in the British grime scene,
known for blending Jamaican dancehall and hip hop into a distinctive,
hard-edged sound. His influence extends far beyond music, with his biggest hits
featured in television advertisements. In 2019, he made history as the first
black UK solo artist to headline the Glastonbury music festival.
