3-year-old girl mauled to death by family dogs while visiting father for Christmas







A 3-year-old girl was found dead in Cincinnati two days after Christmas after an apparent dog attack.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed that it positively identified the victim as 3-year-old Kingsley Renee Wright, who was killed on Dec. 27 while visiting family.

“I just woke up and my daughter is dead,” the 911 caller, who identified himself as Kingsley's father, told police, according to audio obtained by local station WXIX. “There’s blood everywhere, I don’t know what happened. I don’t understand what went on.”

The caller told officers that his animals were “in a cage” and not loose when he awoke to find his daughter dead.

Cincinnati Police officers who initially responded to the call were advised to turn off their body cameras due to the gruesome nature of Kingsley's injuries.

“I think we’re going to need animal care to respond here to secure two dogs,” an officer is heard saying in footage obtained by local station WLWT5.

Kingsley's grieving mother Gina Smith told the station she had no idea her daughter would be subjected to dangerous animals, saying, "I would have not allowed my baby around vicious dogs. Why would I do that?"





“I just want to know why and how,” Smith said through tears.

Cincinnati Animal CARE said that they were called to the scene on Dec. 27 to remove three dogs from the home. The animals are now being held at the shelter for the 10-day bite quarantine period, according to the legal requirement.

Kingsley's obituary remembers her as “a happy girl with a beautiful laugh and smile.”

“She loved to sing and dance for her family, and always saw the positive and bright side of everything around her,” the tribute reads.

Kingsley is survived by her mother and two brothers, Devin and Bradley.