Taliban bans windows overlooking places 'usually used by women' to stop women from being seen at home

Friday, January 03, 2025 - Afghanistan's Taliban supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has issued an order that new residential buildings should be constructed without windows looking onto "places usually used by women" and said that existing windows with such views should be blocked to prevent "obscene acts".
According to a statement released by the Taliban government
spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, new buildings should not have windows through
which it is possible to see "the courtyard, kitchen, neighbour's well and
other places usually used by women".
"Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards or
collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts," according to the
decree posted by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on social media
platform X.
Municipal authorities and other relevant departments would
have to monitor construction sites to ensure it is not possible to see into
neighbours' homes.
In the event that such windows exist, owners would be
encouraged to build a wall or obstruct the view "to avoid nuisances caused
to neighbours", the decree states.
Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, women
have been progressively erased from public spaces.
Taliban authorities have banned post-primary education for
girls and women, restricted employment and blocked access to parks and other
public places.
A recent law even prohibits women from singing or reciting
poetry in public under the Taliban government's ultra-strict application of
Islamic law. It also encourages them to "veil" their voices and
bodies outside the home.
Some local radio and television stations have also stopped
broadcasting female voices.
The Taliban administration claims that Islamic law
"guarantees" the rights of Afghan men and women.
Heather Barr, the interim deputy director of women’s rights
at Human Rights Watch, told The Independent:
“People have talked about the Taliban metaphorically erasing
women, but increasingly, it is not metaphorical at all.
“They have already ordered that women’s voices shouldn’t be
heard in public, and now they are essentially stopping women from even looking
out of the window.
“They are stopping women from being seen. They are stopping
women from seeing the world. It’s a total annihilation of women’s personhood
and it is clearly ongoing. We don’t have any idea where this will end.”
