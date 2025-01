Saturday, January 25, 2025 – A polygamist by the name John-Paul Ugwu has advised parents to raise their daughters to see polygamous men as ‘highly revered individuals.’

I “Raise your female child to grow up seeing men in true polygamy like myself as highly revered individuals instead of thinking that one Okongwu who did a church wedding with one wife claiming to be a proud monogamist but has 2 to 5 side chicks he is hiding from her is the best,” he wrote.