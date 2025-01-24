Your husband isn't the only one that can secure your children's future - LADY says after buying a house for her young daughters







Saturday, January 25, 2025 – A lady called Nicole Nweke has said that it's not the sole responsibility of fathers to secure their children's financial future.

She stated this in a Facebook post on Friday after revealing she bought a house for her two young daughters.

“So today, I legally took ownership of my house, only it’s no longer mine. I signed those documents in my daughters’ names, I bought it for them,” she wrote.

The idea is to continue paying rent to the both of them, I'll share equally between them and pay into their accounts.

I know you didn’t ask me for all this but I'm telling you anyway.

I’m telling you that if I could, you too can.

I’m telling you that your husband is not the only one that can secure your babies future, he has only one head, just like you.

I also want to tell you that there was a time when paying for their hair felt like I'd done something big but we gradually grew from that to this so no rush at all.

This one is for my babies, God go run my own soon by HIS grace.