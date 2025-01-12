RAILA ODINGA reveals his plans should he lose the AUC Chairperson bid – This is bad news to President RUTO.





Sunday, January 12, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed his plans should he lose in the upcoming African Union Commission (AUC) elections scheduled for February.

peaking on Saturday in Siaya County, Raila, the frontrunner in the race to succeed Moussa Faki as AUC chairman, affirmed that he has no intention of stepping away from national matters if his bid is unsuccessful.

The former prime minister, however, stated that a win would benefit the country as his role would involve engaging in initiatives that contribute positively to Kenya.

“When the vote has been cast, it is when we will know whether I have won or not.

"If we win, it is okay, and even if we don't win, there is nothing wrong. If I do not win, I will be going nowhere.

"If I win, it is good because I will work there and do many things that will help us here.

"If I lose, will I not just be here with you and do everything together as a community?" Raila posed.

Raila is set to face Djibouti's Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar's Richard Randriamandrato in the upcoming polls.

The former Premier has been traversing the continent to seek support from African Heads of State for the AUC seat, with the government funding his campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.