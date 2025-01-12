Shock as over 50,000 Kenyans file petitions at ICC accusing President RUTO of committing crimes against humanity.





Sunday, January 12, 2025 - The International Criminal Court has confirmed that it has received over 50,000 petitions from Kenyans who are accusing President William Ruto of committing crimes against humanity.

The Hague-based court in a statement stated that it is shocked by the high number of petitions and promised to launch investigations.

The report comes as young Kenyans continue to be abducted for criticizing President William Ruto who is in his third year in office.

Jubilee party blogger and renowned communication expert Pauline Njoroge also confirmed reports of ICC receiving over 50,000 petitions from Kenyans who accuse Ruto and his team of committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

“ICC reports that it's alarmed by activities in Kenya as over 50,000 Kenyans launched a complaint about Kenya Kwisha gov't on their website.

"Things are boiling nicely,” Pauline wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST.