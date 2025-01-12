Cracks emerge in Cabinet as CS JUSTIN MUTURI launches scathing attack on RUTO’s Gov’t over ‘abductions and forced deaths’ of Kenyan youth.





Sunday, January 12, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has criticized the government he serves, lamenting the recent wave of abductions targeting Kenyan youth

During a press briefing on Sunday at Serena Hotel in Nairobi, Muturi slammed President William Ruto's government, demanding closure and expressing his outrage over his son's abduction in June, which occurred at the height of the anti-government protests.

The CS revealed that he was compelled to speak out about the ongoing abductions after his previous appeals to security organs were ignored

''One of the things we had accused the past regime was the issue of abductions and forced disappearances. Today, there have been abductions and forced deaths mainly targeting the youth,'' Muturi lamented.

''My son was personally abducted and disappeared making us anxious and at that time, I was the Attorney General of Kenya and a member of the National Security Council,'' he added..

''I made attempts at all levels and to date more than 6 months I have never been explained the same,'' the CS added.

Consequently, the CS has implored President William Ruto to reign in on the vice.

Human rights groups report that over 80 Kenyans have been abducted since June 2025, during the anti-government protests.

The most recent cases involve the disappearance of five individuals who were posting on social media to criticize President William Ruto and its administration.

Among them are Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplangat, and cartoonist Gideon Kibet, also known as Kibet Bull.

