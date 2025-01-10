Prince HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE open home to people affected by fire







Saturday, January 11, 2025 - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly opened their home to friends fleeing the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have offered their mansion in Montecito as a refuge to friends and loved ones who have been forced to flee their homes due to the fires, which broke out in southern California on Tuesday, Jan. 7, killing at least 10 people and forcing more than 100,000 residents of Los Angeles to seek safety.

According to People, Harry and Meghan, who live about 140km north of the affected area, have "have opened their home to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate".

The website also reports the couple are channelling donations to their Archewell Foundation to provide relief efforts and are working with the organisation to "determine the most impactful ways to support the community during this crisis".

The pair bought their $US14 million ($A23 million) home in 2020.

The report comes after Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, issued a statement telling residents how they could keep pets and vulnerable residents safe amid the disaster.