German politician slapped in the face with 'soap' cake during campaign trail (VIDEO)

Saturday, January 11, 2025 - A German politician and leader of the Free Democratic Party was humiliated during a public event.
Former finance minister, Christian Lindner was slapped with
a cake that he said was made out of soap during a campaign trail speech in
Greifswald on Thursday, 9 January.
The Free Democratic Party leader was speaking at a campaign
event for his party when a woman appeared on stage and threw a plate of soap
foam in his face.
As he wiped soap the foam off and threw some on the woman's
hair, Mr Lindner said: "Unfortunately, it wasn’t cream, it was just
soap... you could have done that better, then I would have got something out of
it."
The woman behind the caking was identified to be a
34-year-old member of the left part.
Watch the video below
German politician slapped in the face with 'soap' cake during campaign trail pic.twitter.com/fLBZXkCO5D— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 10, 2025
