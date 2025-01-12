ODM MP blasts LUOs for celebrating after RUTO betrayed KIKUYUs – Tells them to expect this after 2027!





Sunday, January 12, 2025 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has warned Luo Nyanza against celebrating the betrayal of Kikuyus by President William Ruto.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi reminded Luos that it was the Kikuyus who put President William Ruto in office but are now opposing his presidency.

He wondered why the Luo community is celebrating the appointment of four Cabinet Secretaries yet Central Kenya has dozens of cabinet secretaries and no celebration.

“The central region with massive appointments both from #UDA/ Kenya Kwanza wing and the recent Uhuru/Jubilee appointments are still rejecting ruto,some of my odm comrades are excited about supporting the government because of 4 positions .

"Is it shortsightedness and / or imbecility? If Ruto used the central to get to power and dismissed them to embrace those who fought him.

"What makes you believe ,after voting him in ,he will not dismiss you and embrace back central to stabilise his government?. Ukiona cha jirani chanyolewa chako kitiie maji,” Amisi wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.