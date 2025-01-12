Murmurs as RUTO reduces school fees in his Rift Valley turf as other regions grapple with humongous fees – Look!





Sunday, January 12, 2025 – President William Ruto has announced a significant reduction of school fees in parts of Rift Valley.

This means parents in insecurity-prone areas of Kerio Valley will now pay Ksh5,000 annually as school fees, down from Ksh30,000, following Ruto’s announcement.

According to Ruto who is on a three-day working tour of the North Rift, the move aims to encourage the enrolment of more students in schools located in hardship and insecure areas.

Ruto emphasised that the initiative seeks to support families whose livelihoods are frequently disrupted by insecurity and flooding in the region.

However, he clarified that the reduced fees would only apply for a specific period.

"Because many of the residents in this area are affected by insecurity, floods, and barely have enough money, we have agreed that, for a period, we will reduce the school fees to Ksh5,000," the President announced.

"We have agreed with the parliament to bring bursaries so that parents can bring only Ksh5,000 annually, Ksh1,500 per term," the president continued.

The three counties that will benefit from this program include Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, and Baringo.

The president was speaking during the opening of the new Liter Girls Secondary School in Marakwet East Sub-County, which was destroyed by mudslides in 2020, claiming 15 lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.