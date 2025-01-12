MILLIE ODHIAMBO urges parents to join war against misuse of social media and cyberbullying.





Sunday, January 12, 2025 - Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, has challenged parents to take the lead in the fight against cyberbullying and misuse of social media by their children.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Suba West Sub-county headquarters in Sena on Saturday, Millie, who also serves as the National Assembly Minority Whip, stated that it was wrong for the youth to use social media platforms to insult leaders.

Millie, who later distributed bursaries at Prof. Karega Mutai Secondary School on Mfangano Island, emphasized the need to properly sensitize the youth on the responsible use of social media.

She regretted that most youths use social media to engage in character assassination of leaders.

The MP who was accompanied by Suba West Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), Samson Akach, revealed that some young men had sent her their crazy photos.

“Imagine at my age and stature, some young men send me their nud3s and make crazy comments to seek my attention. This is wrong,” she said.

“Locally, our DCC was recently insulted by the youth through social media and they have insulted many leaders too,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST