RUTO urges UHURU to stop inciting Gen Z and instead offer them opportunities.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - President William Ruto has urged his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta to stop inciting the Kenyan youth.

On Friday, Uhuru, who spoke at a burial, urged the Kenyan youth to fight for their rights.

However, during his tour of Western Kenya on Sunday, President Ruto criticized former President Uhuru Kenyatta for inciting the youth, describing his remarks as disrespectful to the current administration.

he Head of State stated that those inciting the youth had nothing to offer, having run out of ideas and meaningful agendas, and had therefore resorted to violence.

He said leaders should join him to create opportunities for the youth.

“Our young people deserve the best from us as parents, government, and leaders. We don’t need to incite our children to engage in violence and chaos.

"Our young people of Kenya don’t need violence or confrontational they want opportunities, they want jobs and they want to engage in business and that is what we should be doing as leaders instead of inciting them to violence, destruction, and many things that will not solve their problem and the problem of our country,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.