MUSEVENI trembles as it emerges that MARTHA KARUA could still represent BESIGYE in Ugandan military court





Saturday, January 4, 2025 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni may not have seen the last of NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua.

This is after the Uganda Law Council is set to meet on January 6 to determine whether she can practice law in Uganda.

Karua was blocked from representing Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye at Uganda’s Court Martial on December 6, 2024.

In a letter dated January 3, signed by Isaac K. Ssemakadde, President of the Uganda Law Society, the society stated it will deliberate on the way forward in regard to Karua’s resubmissions.

“The Law Council has called for a special meeting on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 10:00 am, to consider an application for a temporary practicing certificate from the distinguished Kenyan advocate Martha Karua, Senior Counsel, which she resubmitted on the afternoon of December 23, 2024,” read the statement in part.

Karua, after being blocked, resubmitted an application for a temporary practicing certificate to the Law Council to represent Besigye on December 23, last year.

In the statement, the Uganda Law Society noted that after the meeting it will issue an official communication on reasons why Karua’s initial application was turned down.

Reportedly, the Uganda Law Society had earlier rejected Karua's application on procedural grounds, citing the absence of notarized copies of her practicing certificate, a letter of good standing from the Law Society of Kenya, and other documentation.

The society noted it will consider the matter carefully, taking into account issues raised by Karua in her resubmissions.

“If her application is successful, Karua will be able to lead the defense team for Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale at the general court-martial the following day.”

