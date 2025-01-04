Case closed as ICHUNG’WAH reveals the culprit behind the ongoing abductions of Kenyans – Look! RUTO is innocent

Saturday, January 4, 2025 – President William Ruto may be innocent after all over the ongoing abductions of Kenyans, especially young people.
This is after National Assembly
Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah exposed the real culprit behind the
abductions.
Speaking during the burial of
Moses Wetangula's mother in Bungoma, Inchung’wah accused former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua of being responsible for the increased cases of
abductions in the country.
The remarks come barely a week
after Gachagua took a swipe at President William Ruto over the abductions.
While attacking Trans Nzoia
Governor George Natembeya, who was also present during the burial and condemned
the abductions, Ichung'wah blamed Natembeya for not using the powers he had
during his tenure as the Police Regional Commander to expose those behind the
abductions.
"Gachagua was the
orchestrator of abductions so that he could blame President Ruto.”
“Shame on you Governor
Natembeya.”
“You cannot complain about
abductions when you were the key abductor of Kenyans under the last
regime," Ichung'wah said.
The remarks were made in a fiery
speech aimed at Natembeya, who, while addressing mourners, called for an end to
the abductions, sparking what became a scathing attack on the former officer.
Natembeya received a hostile
reception at the burial, where the supremacy battle between him and Wetangula
was evident as mourners jeered at him attempting to stop him from making his
speech. After several interventions, the crowd allowed him to speak.
"We want abductions to end. The youth are using foul language on social media.
"That needs to change. If it
cannot change, people should not be killed or abducted because of it,"
Natembeya noted.
