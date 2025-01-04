Case closed as ICHUNG’WAH reveals the culprit behind the ongoing abductions of Kenyans – Look! RUTO is innocent





Saturday, January 4, 2025 – President William Ruto may be innocent after all over the ongoing abductions of Kenyans, especially young people.

This is after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah exposed the real culprit behind the abductions.

Speaking during the burial of Moses Wetangula's mother in Bungoma, Inchung’wah accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of being responsible for the increased cases of abductions in the country.

The remarks come barely a week after Gachagua took a swipe at President William Ruto over the abductions.

While attacking Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who was also present during the burial and condemned the abductions, Ichung'wah blamed Natembeya for not using the powers he had during his tenure as the Police Regional Commander to expose those behind the abductions.

"Gachagua was the orchestrator of abductions so that he could blame President Ruto.”

“Shame on you Governor Natembeya.”

“You cannot complain about abductions when you were the key abductor of Kenyans under the last regime," Ichung'wah said.

The remarks were made in a fiery speech aimed at Natembeya, who, while addressing mourners, called for an end to the abductions, sparking what became a scathing attack on the former officer.

Natembeya received a hostile reception at the burial, where the supremacy battle between him and Wetangula was evident as mourners jeered at him attempting to stop him from making his speech. After several interventions, the crowd allowed him to speak.

"We want abductions to end. The youth are using foul language on social media.

"That needs to change. If it cannot change, people should not be killed or abducted because of it," Natembeya noted.

