SHOCK as a man stabs his beautiful girlfriend to death and surrenders himself to the police with the killer knives (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - A middle-aged man is in police custody after he reportedly stabbed his girlfriend to death.

According to a social media user familiar with the couple, the suspect surrendered himself to the police with the killer knives after committing the heinous murder.

He also tried to run away from the police station after handing himself over but he was cornered and re-arrested.

The deceased lady was about to celebrate her 30th birthday, only for her life to be cut short, hours after ushering in the new year.

Below are photos of the deceased lady and her killer boyfriend.













