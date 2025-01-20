MOSES KURIA sends a coded message after MAINA NJENGA disrupted DORCAS GACHAGUA’s prayer rally in NYERI on Saturday – RUTO should be very careful!





Monday, January 20, 2025 - President William Ruto's senior economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has sent a coded message after Mungiki leader Maina Njenga and his goons disrupted a prayer rally organized by Dorcas Gachagua in Nyeri on Saturday.

During the occasion, Maina accompanied by rowdy youths stormed Kamukunji stadium and forced Dorcas to flee

Reacting to the shameful incident, Kuria in a short message stated "My heart bleeds”

Reacting to Kuria's tweet, most Kenyans suggested that the Kenya Kwanza administration was allegedly allowing the return of the Mungiki sect.

Some said it would be more dangerous for the government to allegedly deploy the Mungiki gang in its fight with former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua over the control of the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.