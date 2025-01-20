Why KHALWALE wants RUTO to clarify ANC and UDA merger – LUHYAs are currently in the dark.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has asked President William Ruto to come clean on last week's merger between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

Speaking on Monday, Khalwale said there is no clarity about how the Luyha nation will work with President Ruto's 2027 political plans after the ANC and UDA merger last week.

He said despite the merger, most of the people from Western Kenya do not understand the outcome and what that means about their stake in government and the future.

According to Khalwale, Nyanza and the Mount Kenya region know how they will work with President Ruto going forward, but Western Kenya is in the dark.

"From the bottom of my heart, we want our people to move with you, if they must walk with you, they must first understand you,'" Khalwale said.

"From the signs, I can see that the people of Mount Kenya know where they are going with you, similarly, Nyanza knows where they are going with you."'

Khalwale said the leadership of UDA and ANC must step out and explain the meaning of the merger to the people of Western Kenya.

"Your Excellency, we the people of his region have seen you have signed a pact with ANC and UDA. But the leadership of the two parties have never come to tell us what they are doing and where they are taking us, that is not the way to leave people.''

"I, therefore, want clarity on the way we are going to partner in the politics of Kenya, if there is clarity in the way we are doing politics as a government,'' he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.