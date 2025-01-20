Kisii electorate threatens to ditch RAILA ODINGA’s ODM over discrimination – LUOs are taking everything.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members from the Gusii region have threatened to leave the party, citing discrimination.

The members, led by Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi, Bomachoge Borabu MP Obadiah Barongo, and Charles Onchoke (UPA), expressed concerns about alleged discrimination against the Gusii community within the Raila Odinga-led party.

The lawmakers accused the ODM leadership of sidelining Kisii leaders, citing unfair representation in parliamentary committees as a significant grievance.

Kibagendi pointed out that in the 13th Parliament, three MPs from the Kisii region serve on only one committee each, while ODM MPs from other regions hold memberships in up to three committees."

Furthermore, the MPs lamented that no legislator from Gusii holds a chairperson or vice-chairperson position in any committee in either the National Assembly or the Senate.

“Members of the public and our supporters should know the extent of this disparity. Despite our unwavering loyalty to the party, we have been relegated to minor roles while others enjoy undue privileges,” Kibagendi said.

“We have genuinely been very patient and respectful, despite extended periods of discrimination,” Kibagendi added.

The furious leaders also expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises regarding representation on the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee.

They revealed that ODM leadership had assured them one of the five members from Luo Nyanza would relinquish their slot for a Gusii representative, a promise that was never honoured.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.