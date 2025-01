Friday, January 17, 2025 - Renowned social media personality Aoko Otieno claims that Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja swings both ways.

Aoko took to her X account and shared photos of Sakaja’s alleged male lover Brian, a doctor by profession.

Brian flaunts a lavish lifestyle on social media and is also a close friend of several prominent politicians among them Junet Mohamed and Mike Sonko.

See more of his photos.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.