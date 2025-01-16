See how Kenya Roads Board Director General KHAMIS MOHAMMED misuses money reportedly stolen from the state agency with ladies (PHOTOs).





Friday, January 17, 2025 - The disturbing reports against Rashid Khamis Mohamed, the Director General of the Kenya Roads Board (KRB), reveal a series of troubling practices that demonstrate corruption, abuse of office, and mismanagement of public resources.

Among the most egregious accusations is the misappropriation of funds under the 10% KRB/CS allocation, which Rashid reportedly disburses without approval from the Board or the Cabinet Secretary.



Once disbursed, contractors are allegedly instructed to pay kickbacks through his personal or executive assistant.

Rashid is also accused of making illegal withdrawals from the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure allocation, using forged Ministry letterheads to justify fictitious training programs.

Beneficiaries of these programs reportedly do not sign payment vouchers or attend training sessions, raising questions about the legitimacy of these expenditures.

Rashid is further accused of financial mismanagement, including authorizing premium travel beyond his entitlement, pocketing per diem allowances for trips he does not attend, and charging taxpayers for business-class tickets costing up to USD 10,000.

Public funds are also reportedly used to finance his personal events, including lavish birthday parties.

See photos.















