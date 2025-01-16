MILLICENT OMANGA attends her young sister’s graduation at the University of Bath in the UK (PHOTOs).







Friday, January 17, 2025

- Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has flown out of the country to attend her younger sister’s graduation at one of the leading Universities in the UK.

Omanga took to social media and congratulated her sister Angie for graduating from the prestigious university with a Master’s Degree in Operations Management.

She noted that Angie’s hard work, determination, and brilliance have paid off and made her family proud.

“Congratulations to my baby sister, Angie Omanga, on graduating with a Master’s degree in MSc Operations Management from the University of Bath!

"Your hard work, determination, and brilliance have paid off, and I couldn’t be prouder of you.

"Here’s to a bright future filled with success and endless opportunities. You inspire us all,” she wrote.

