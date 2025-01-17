Murder Most Foul: Murang’a Woman who was set on fire by her lover following an argument over food succumbs to injuries at KNH (VIDEO).







Friday, January 17, 2025 - A woman from Maragua Ridge in Murang’a county has succumbed to her injuries after her lover set her on fire.

Grace Wanja and her boyfriend are said to have had an altercation before the man, identified as Irungu Muturi, doused her with kerosene and fled after setting her on fire.

She suffered over 60% burn injuries and was admitted at the Murang’a Level 5 Hospital and later transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she died while undergoing critical treatment in the ICU.

Wanja’s sister, Mary Wangari, tearfully narrated what transpired before her sister was attacked by her boyfriend.

“He asked to be given food, and my sister told him she had not cooked that night. He said he would take revenge, and that’s how he entered the house and poured kerosene on my sister, burning her before he escaped,” she narrated.

Below is a photo of her killer boyfriend who is on the run.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.