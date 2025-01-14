MATIANG’I or MARAGA – Gusii leaders split right in the middle over who to support for the Presidency in 2027.





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 – Divisions have emerged among Gusii leaders over who the community should support for the presidency in 2027 between former Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i and retired Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga.

A group of elected leaders, including Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, and Nakuru Town West MP Samwel Arama, along with professionals led by Nairobi-based advocate Danstan Omari, are backing Matiang’i to remain the community’s torchbearer.

However, another group, led by former Borabu MP Ben Momanyi and advocate Denis Matara, opposes Matiang’i’s candidacy and is instead backing Maraga.

Whereas Matiang’i has hinted to close aides about his plans to seek the top seat, Maraga has not shown any signs of venturing into politics, though his name is being mentioned in the region.

The two argued that Maraga was more popular across the country and could get more votes than Matiang’i, whom they had branded as a dictator.

According to Matara, it would be pointless to replace President William Ruto with Matiang’i, who he claimed has similar attributes.

He stated that Ruto and Matiang’i have two distinct things in common: they do not respect the Constitution and have defied court orders, unlike Maraga, who upholds the rule of law.

He noted that Maraga has already demonstrated to Kenyans that he is an honest and good leader.

However, Onyonka maintained that the community had already settled on Matiang’i as their preferred choice in 2027.

“Let the whole nation know that this time around, the Kisii community could front a presidential candidate who is none other than Matiangi,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.