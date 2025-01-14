Breakthrough as police arrest the cold-blooded killers of Kilifi IEBC Manager AISHA ABUBAKAR – Look!





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 – Police have made a huge breakthrough in the murder of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Manager for Kilifi Aisha Abubakar.

This is after they arrested three suspects in connection with the murder.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), several exhibits linking the suspects to the crime were recovered, including phones belonging to Abubakar's son.

The three were apprehended from different hiding spots in the Coastal Region following a coordinated law enforcement operation backed by the Operation Support Unit (OSU) and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau.

Aisha was murdered in a suspected robbery that turned fatal at her Kilifi home.

At around 3 am on January 5, two armed assailants broke into the deceased’s Utange home through a kitchen window.

''They gained access to the house by cutting the grills of the kitchen window while armed with a crowbar and knife,'' a report by the police read in part.

They went on to knock out Abubakar’s son before stabbing her to death despite pleas to spare her life.

The attackers then made away with several valuables including two Samsung phones, an iPad, a 65-inch TV set, a sound system, and ATM cards whose PINs they had demanded.

Efforts by concerned neighbours to rush her to the hospital bore no fruit as she was declared dead on arrival at Premier Hospital in Nyali.

Speaking to the media after the murder, her family revealed that although not much was stolen, some documents belonging to the IEBC were taken.

Her son, Abubakar Hassan, who was also hurt in the robbery, speculated that the primary objective of the intruders was to kill his mother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.