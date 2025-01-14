EXPOSED: How RUTO is using FARAH MAALIM to rig the 2027 election – No wonder he is insulting Kenyans!





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Controversial blogger, Scophine Aoko Otieno alias Maverick Aoko, has alleged a nefarious plot by President William Ruto to rig the 2027 presidential election.

According to recent surveys, Ruto's chances of re-election in 2027 are slim, prompting him to develop a Plan B for securing his political future.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Aoko said Ruto is using controversial Daadab MP, Farah Maalim, to smuggle Somalis across the border and register them as voters in 2027.

Aoko further said Farah Maalim, who is insulting Kenyans in public gatherings, is becoming bold because he knows that he is assisting the President in rigging the 2027 presidential election.

Aoko further said the registration of Somalis is taking place in Sugoi.

Here is a screenshot of what Aoko wrote.

