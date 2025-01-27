Married Vs Single: Kenyan LADY shows how her life changed for the better after leaving her abusive marriage! Is marriage a scam? (See PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady who left her abusive marriage has taken to social media to share how her life has improved, hoping to inspire other married women enduring abuse from their husbands.

When she was married, her husband subjected her to physical abuse and inflicted injuries on her body.

She displayed some of the injuries she sustained after being beaten up, revealing that she left her marriage after a year and fell into depression.

However, she managed to pick up the pieces and now lives a stress-free life.

Check out her Facebook post.





1)Photos of the lady when she was married.

2) She is now single.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.