Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A funeral in Chemosot, Kericho County was briefly disrupted over the weekend after Kericho Senator and Senate Majority Leader, Aaron Cheruiyot, made a dramatic entrance in a helicopter, causing the tents to almost cave in from the landing force.

Locals were left in disbelief, with many calling out the senator for egregious display of impunity and disrespect during a time of mourning for the bereaved family.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.