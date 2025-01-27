Cardinal JOHN NJUE breaks silence on his health after rumours of his alleged death





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - John Cardinal Njue has provided an update on his health, months after rumors circulated on social media claiming he had passed away.

Speaking during Mass at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Tena, Njue acknowledged that he is not as strong as he once was but emphasized that he is still alive and has a duty to look after his flock.

“As you can see, I am not very strong but I made a commitment to come and celebrate this mass with you," stated Njue.

“There is a lot of work to be done in God’s vineyard and you are the ones to do it. It is your time,” added the 81-year-old.

This comes after rumours about his passing swirled months ago with the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi (ADN) coming out strongly to put the rumours to bed announcing that the former Cardinal was alive.

“It has come to our attention that persistent rumours are circulating regarding the alleged death of His Eminence John Cardinal Njue,” noted the Archdiocese.

“We wish to categorically state that these claims are entirely false and without foundation,” ADN further says, adding that, “His Eminence John Cardinal Njue is alive, and we ask that everyone disregards these baseless rumours.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.