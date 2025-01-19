Man embarrasses his ex-wife online after she wore the same dress he bought for her during their traditional wedding 2 years ago to her recent ruracio with a new man (PHOTOs).





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Social media users were treated to free drama after a man embarrassed his ex-lover, claiming that she wore the same dress he bought for her during their traditional wedding 2 years ago to her recent ruracio with the new man.

He claims that his lover rushed into a new relationship because of pride and stupidity and trashed her new lover, calling him broke.

“Your husband cannot even afford to buy you new clothes for your special day,’’ he ranted.

The heartbroken man, who is yet to move on, further claimed that his ex-lover married a man old enough to be her father.

“I am totally ashamed of you,” he said.

Check out the post.

































