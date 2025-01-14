Lawyer AHMEDNASIR vows to help city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO who was arrested and charged with fraud resolve the case.





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has come to the rescue of youthful car dealer, Khalif Kairo who has been arrested for allegedly conning a client.

Kairo spent the weekend at a police station and he was on Monday arraigned in Milimani Law Courts.

Reacting to Kairo's misfortunes, Ahmednasir stated that the young businessman is experiencing challenges like any other entrepreneur, and he is willing to help Kairo navigate the difficult situation he finds himself in.

“I don’t know @KhalifKairo at all. Of course, I occasionally see him on X living in the fast lane. He has some small second-hand car business that lately got him into trouble.

"But it’s sad to see some lowlifes rejoicing at his misfortunes. Good people, all types of businesses face challenges and difficult times. And this young man is facing business challenges,” he stated on his socials.

The lawyer argues that taking Kairo to court is not the ideal way to support young Kenyans striving to run businesses during these challenging economic times.

“This isn’t how to treat young aspiring Kenyans trying to make money in a difficult and hostile business environment.

"I’m willing to mediate between him and the complainant and resolve this matter amicably. I can help!” he added.

With disgruntled clients hot on his heels, Kairo admits it has been a tough time for him but believes that he will sort out his issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.