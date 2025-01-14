If you and your allies continue speaking recklessly, you will end up at the ICC - GACHAGUA tells RUTO and his attack dogs





Tuesday, January 14, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to President William Ruto and his allies, urging them to exercise caution in their public statements to avoid potential repercussions from the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking at AIPCA, Dandora church when he attended Sunday service, Gachagua expressed concern over the trajectory of the current administration's rhetoric, suggesting it could lead to international legal challenges.

"Mr. President, you must remember that journey to The Hague. And the way I see the president and his people going, they will go the Hague route," Gachagua added.

Gachagua also talked of a specific incident involving a leader allied with the president, who he says threatened to evict non-native residents from Lamu County.

He underscored that the Kenyan constitution guarantees every citizen the right to settle anywhere within the country, and condemned any threats to displace individuals based on their origin.

"Every citizen has a right, as per our constitution, to settle anywhere within the Republic of Kenya.

"Lamu County is part of Kenya, and nobody should threaten that they can displace them wherever," Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.