If you and your allies continue speaking recklessly, you will end up at the ICC - GACHAGUA tells RUTO and his attack dogs

Tuesday, January 14, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to President William Ruto and his allies, urging them to exercise caution in their public statements to avoid potential repercussions from the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).
Speaking at AIPCA, Dandora church when he
attended Sunday service, Gachagua expressed concern over the trajectory of the
current administration's rhetoric, suggesting it could lead to international
legal challenges.
"Mr. President, you must remember that
journey to The Hague. And the way I see the president and his people going,
they will go the Hague route," Gachagua added.
Gachagua also talked of a specific incident
involving a leader allied with the president, who he says threatened to evict
non-native residents from Lamu County.
He underscored that the Kenyan
constitution guarantees every citizen the right to settle anywhere within the
country, and condemned any threats to displace individuals based on their
origin.
"Every citizen has a right, as per our constitution, to settle anywhere within the Republic of Kenya.
"Lamu County
is part of Kenya, and nobody should threaten that they can displace them
wherever," Gachagua said.
