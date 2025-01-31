KIMANI ICHUNGW’AH admits the SHA system is not working and blames the Ministry of Health.





Friday, January 31, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has criticized the Ministry of Health for the disrupted access to the Social Health Insurance (SHA) system at Kenyatta National Hospital's facilities.

For the last two weeks, SHA system failures have affected millions of Kenyans across the country but the Ministry of Health has remained mum on the issues.

"Systems will always have errors, but how you communicate and resolve them is what matters. Kenyatta National Hospital admitted there was a system failure—why wasn’t this addressed publicly?" Ichung’wah asked.

Ichungwah, who is also the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, also challenged SHA’s ability to function independently, arguing that its communication strategy was "shambolic" and overly reliant on the Ministry.

"When we created SHA, we did not intend for the Ministry to run it. The authority must prove it can manage its own affairs," Ichung’wah asserted.

