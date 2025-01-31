CS MUTURI says the buck stops with President RUTO on abductions and extra-judicial killings of young Kenyans





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has stated that President William Ruto must address the ongoing abductions and extra-judicial killings targeting young people in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Friday after meeting with the families of the Mlolongo Four at Nairobi Funeral Home, Muturi said the issue of abductions and extra-judicial killings rests with the President."

Muturi said Ruto, who is the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, must take decisive action to address abductions and extrajudicial killings.

“We want the truth and an end to this. We cannot take it as business as usual anymore. The parents have been in agony. We must get to the root cause of the abductions and extra-judicial killings," Muturi said.

He also said it is highly myopic for Ruto to pretend to be addressing the Congo crisis while, at home, sate agents are involved in the abduction and killing of young people, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.