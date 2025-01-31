WANTED: Meet the Kalenjin man suspected of killing senior bank executive MARIANNE KILONZI in the UK before fleeing to another country (PHOTO).





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Brian Kiprop Kiplagat is wanted in connection with the murder of Citi Bank senior baking executive Marianne Kilonzi in the United Kingdom (UK).

Kiplagat, who is also a banker, is believed to have fled the UK for another country after committing the heinous act.

Marriane was found dead in her south-east London home.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as blunt-force trauma and a head injury.

The 43-year-old, who was a vice president at Citi Bank, knew her attacker.

It is alleged that Brian was a frequent visitor at her apartment and it is believed that they were dating.

Below is a photo of the murder suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.