WANTED: Meet the Kalenjin man suspected of killing senior bank executive MARIANNE KILONZI in the UK before fleeing to another country (PHOTO).

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Brian Kiprop Kiplagat is wanted in connection with the murder of Citi Bank senior baking executive Marianne Kilonzi in the United Kingdom (UK).
Kiplagat, who is also a banker,
is believed to have fled the UK for another country after committing the heinous
act.
Marriane was found dead
in her south-east London home.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as blunt-force trauma and a head injury.
The
43-year-old, who was a vice president at Citi Bank, knew her attacker.
It
is alleged that Brian was a frequent visitor at her apartment and it is
believed that they were dating.
Below is a photo of the murder suspect.
The
