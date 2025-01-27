KHALIF KAIRO reportedly faces eviction from his Lavington Apartment for defaulting rent as his slay queen girlfriend WAVINYA deletes his photos on her Instagram account.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo reportedly risks being evicted from his rented apartment in Lavington for defaulting rent.

Reports indicate that the embattled car dealer has been facing financial constraints as he battles court cases for defrauding clients.

So broke is Kairo that he couldn’t afford to raise Ksh 2 million cash bail when he was arrested a few weeks ago and charged in court, prompting his friends to fundraise for him.

During Kairo’s prime, Ksh 2 million was pocket change to him but currently, he is in financial turmoil.

His car yard along Kiambu Road is nearly empty after losing clients, amid reports that he hasn’t paid his employees for months.

Reports of Kairo facing eviction for defaulting rent emerged on X from trusted sources.

His girlfriend Wavinya Maria, a high-end city model, has also deleted his photos on her Instagram account after they reportedly broke up.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.