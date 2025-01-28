Serial Con: DRAMA as KHALIF KAIRO is arrested again for another fraud case after attending a court session (VIDEO).





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Controversial city car dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui alias Khalif Kairo, has once again been arrested over allegations of defrauding a client.

DCI officers arrested Kairo shortly after leaving the Milimani Law Courts today where he had appeared for a mention of another fraud case.

In the video, DCI officers are seen bundling Kairo into their vehicle before speeding off.

“This is a different case, Madam,” a DCI officer is heard telling Kairo’s relative after she inquired on why he was being arrested.

Kairo has reportedly defrauded multiple clients and is expected to face more cases in court.

Watch the video of his dramatic arrest.

Lovely scenes😍😍😍Napenda🤣🤣🤣Kairo should be cooling his feet in kamiti. pic.twitter.com/d8398uecIp — 5 People (@_MtuTano) January 28, 2025

