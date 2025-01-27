Video of a Kikuyu man living in the U.S. illegally being rounded up by cops after his fellow Kenyan snitched on him to get the $750 tip from the Government.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A Kikuyu man living in the U.S. illegally is set to be deported after his fellow Kenyan snitched on him.

In a video doing rounds on social media, cops are seen rounding up the man, identified as Njuguna, and informing him that he was under arrest.

“This is a police department with a search warrant. You are under arrest,” a cop announced after they stormed his residence at night.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been raiding houses to expel illegal immigrants, with reports indicating that snitches are being awarded $750 by the government.

Arnold Malcom, a popular Kenyan TikToker based in the U.S., cautioned Kenyans against betraying fellow citizens and shared what he described as valuable advice for those who may face arrests or detentions.



“Maze Trump has not even finished three days and you have begun to report people. Mumeanza kusetiana jo.

"You know I always tell people, if you know your things are not set (papers) don’t tell people, cheza chini,’’ he said.



He continued to lament about Kenyans' behaviors of wanting to profit from the misfortunes of others.

“Cheza chini maze, play it down, and if it is possible, try and find a solution. Now here in Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security has said if you know anyone without papers, there is this number, please call and tell us, then we will give you 750$,” he added.

Watch the trending video of Njuguna being rounded up by cops.

