Kenyan lady who worked as a senior banker in the UK found murdered at her lavish apartment in South East London (PHOTOs).







Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Police in the UK have launched investigations into the murder of a Kenyan lady identified as Marriane Kilonz­­i, a senior banker.

Marriane’s body was found in her apartment Friday afternoon with a fatal head injury.



Metropolitan Police working on the case were yet to make any arrests, but they believe the deceased’s killer was known to her.



“This is a tragic crime, and our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time are with Marianne's loved ones and colleagues,” Detective Suzanne Soren told the media.



She termed the manhunt for the suspected killer a fast-paced investigation.

Forensic detectives searched her house and rubbish bins for evidence that might assist in the investigations.



Marianne was Vice President of Trade and Working Capital Sales, Treasury, and Trade Solutions at Citibank, where she had worked for more than 18 years.



According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied Bachelor of Science (Computer Science) at Kenyatta University between 2001 and 2004.



A postmortem conducted on Saturday indicated Marianne’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and a head injury.



“I know this is a concerning time for the wider community and want to reassure the public that whilst we are in the early stages of this investigation, we believe the suspect was known to Marianne,” the detective involved in investigations said.

Neighbours said she had lived at the lavish apartment for two years.

In more recent months, a man had been seen regularly at the apartment.

Neighbours described her as a very bubbly and lovely lady.









