RUTO’s confidant OSCAR SUDI reportedly grabs disputed community land and fences it - Police were sent to provide security (PHOTOs).







Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - In Oinop Seran, Tambach Ward, tensions are rising over a land dispute that involves multiple communities.

Police officers, along with chiefs and assistant chiefs, have been ordered to oversee the fencing of the disputed land under the directives of a powerful local Member of Parliament (MP) and a key figure in the President’s administration.

This development has raised concerns among local residents, who fear the consequences of the ongoing land dispute.

According to the Officer in Charge of the Station (OCS), the land in question is claimed to belong to Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi.

The OCS shared this information during a meeting with local residents, which was captured in a video.

One of the residents, identified as Ngege, has urged the MP to ensure that the proper legal procedures for land acquisition are followed.

Ngege cautioned against falling victim to scammers, warning that improper dealings could lead to future complications.

The history of this land dispute dates back to 1921, when the Kerio River shifted its course, moving towards the Baringo side.

In 1977, the conflict over land ownership between the Keiyo and Tugen communities escalated, resulting in loss of life.

The dispute has continued for decades, with both communities claiming ownership of the land.

The situation has raised significant concerns in the area, and residents are calling for a peaceful and lawful resolution to the conflict.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.