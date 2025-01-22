Heavily armed bandits storm politician’s home in Isiolo and steal livestock (PHOTOs).







Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - A group of armed bandits stormed the home of Wabera MCA Selasio Kiambi in Isiolo Town on Monday night, stealing livestock in a violent raid that left residents in fear.



The attackers, described as heavily armed, reportedly fired gunshots to break into the property before driving away with the animals.



Gunfire rang out in Wabera Ward from late evening until midnight, with terrified residents unable to sleep as chaos erupted in the Kiwanjani area.



The National Police Service later reported that the multi-agency security team recovered two firearms and 19 stolen animals following a fierce exchange of fire with the bandits.



One civilian fatality was confirmed during the operation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.