Popular YouTuber claims OSCAR SUDI sent him death threats for criticizing President RUTO

Monday, January 6, 2025 - A popular Kenyan YouTuber has alleged that Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, sent him death threats.
Gilbert Kiptalam, the owner and
founder of Malema TV, a popular YouTube news channel, claimed that Sudi called
him on Saturday at 1 PM and issued threats.
In a video posted on his
channel, Kiptalam stated that he reported the threats to Parklands Police
Station under Occurrence Book No. 52/04/01/25, emphasizing that if he were to
encounter any harm, Sudi should be held accountable.
Kiptalam noted that his YouTube
channel is a business, and if anyone has an issue with its content, they are
welcome to seek legal redress.
“Malema TV is a limited company,
with employees. If someone has a problem with our work, they should report it
to the police or seek legal action,” he stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
