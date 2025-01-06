Popular YouTuber claims OSCAR SUDI sent him death threats for criticizing President RUTO





Monday, January 6, 2025 - A popular Kenyan YouTuber has alleged that Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, sent him death threats.

Gilbert Kiptalam, the owner and founder of Malema TV, a popular YouTube news channel, claimed that Sudi called him on Saturday at 1 PM and issued threats.

In a video posted on his channel, Kiptalam stated that he reported the threats to Parklands Police Station under Occurrence Book No. 52/04/01/25, emphasizing that if he were to encounter any harm, Sudi should be held accountable.

Kiptalam noted that his YouTube channel is a business, and if anyone has an issue with its content, they are welcome to seek legal redress.

“Malema TV is a limited company, with employees. If someone has a problem with our work, they should report it to the police or seek legal action,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.