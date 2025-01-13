KABOGO, KAGWE and KINYANJUI will not help you regain Mt Kenya region support – USIU lecturer tells RUTO





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - United States International University (USIU) lecturer, Prof. Macharia Munene, has stated that President William Ruto has completely lost the Mt. Kenya voting bloc, despite his efforts to woo the region with additional cabinet appointments.

Over the past six months, Ruto has reshuffled the cabinet in an attempt to appease the Mount Kenya region, which abandoned him following his role in the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto's latest reshuffle was in December last year when he appointed William Kabogo, Lee Kinyanjui, and Mutahi Kagwe to the cabinet.

The president is hoping that the three individuals will try to convince the residents to support him in 2027 despite his bitter fallout with Gachagua.

However, according to Prof. Munene, Ruto appointing Kabogo, Kinyanjui, and Kagwe will not change anything and urged him to start thinking about other regions since ‘Mt Kenya region is gone for good’

