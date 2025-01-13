RAILA ODINGA’s ODM warns its members against praising President RUTO – Threatens of consequences





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has cautioned its members against praising President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

In a statement issued after the Central Management Committee met in Nairobi on Monday, the orange party gagged its members against speculating on ODM's future, saying it was strengthening itself to win power in the 2027 general election.

"We call on all our members to remember that ODM remains a distinct political party in competition with all others to win power by democratic means.

"To this end, we must all be guarded in pronouncements about the future of the party and particularly refrain from beating the drums of our competitors," said Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, the party's secretary general.

The warning comes amid a game of push and pull by ODM members, featuring those in support of the government and those against it.

The party has often come out confused on its stand.

Raila and a section of his allies have insisted that ODM remains independent while others sing in Ruto's choir.

