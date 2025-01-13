KALENJIN MP tells CS MUTURI to resign or face censure motion like his ‘boss’ GACHAGUA





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - An outspoken Kalenjin community Member of Parliament has urged Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to resign or be impeached like former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking in Mogomben Primary School, Kobujoi ward, Aldai MP Marianne Kitany said Muturi’s recent remarks about abductions were uncalled for.

She said the CS has had many chances to raise the issue in Cabinet but he chose to do it in the media.

The legislator termed the move disrespectful to President William Ruto and the country’s highest decision-making body, the Cabinet.

“The highest organ where decisions are made in the republic of Kenya is called cabinet and only the President, his deputy, the Attorney General and all Cabinet Secretaries no other Kenyan sits in Cabinet. That is where all issues affecting the country are discussed.

“While you were the Attorney General why didn’t you go to the Cabinet and ask about your son and all Kenyan children? If you as a member of the Cabinet cannot say it before the President what do you want an ordinary Kenyan to do? That is disrespecting our President and the Cabinet,” she said.

Kitany insisted that Muturi’s remarks raise questions about his ability to serve public office since he cannot get answers from people reporting to him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.